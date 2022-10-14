Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.63.

KLA Stock Up 1.4 %

KLAC stock opened at $278.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

