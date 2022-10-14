Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $8,741,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $279,973,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.92.

HES stock opened at $129.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $131.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

