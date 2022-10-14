Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

NYSE FCX opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

