Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $410,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,224.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 74,694 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,039,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,121,000 after buying an additional 360,056 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 986,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,819,000 after buying an additional 256,397 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

