Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $631,000 in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,906,000 after purchasing an additional 689,942 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 147,587 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 388,256 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,776,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,748,000 after purchasing an additional 100,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 271,874 shares during the last quarter.
Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
PFFD stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.
