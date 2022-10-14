Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $693,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MBB opened at $90.36 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.46 and a 12-month high of $108.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
