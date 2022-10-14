Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

