Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

