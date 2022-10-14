Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.15% of Investors Title worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.74. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.39.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Title in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

