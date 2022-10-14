Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 319 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 18.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 30.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.32. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

