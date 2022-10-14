Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 636 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,547 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,090,000 after acquiring an additional 183,661 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 61.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after buying an additional 6,121,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

