Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP opened at $50.24 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHP. UBS Group cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,925.02.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

