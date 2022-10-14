Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6,705.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,241 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 40,635 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Wishbone Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $58,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8,345.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 412,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 417,268 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262,270 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 189,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

UBER opened at $25.00 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.