Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

PG opened at $126.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $301.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

