Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,760 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,609 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of COIN opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.