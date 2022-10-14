Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

BEP opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

