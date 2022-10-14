Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 496.2% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 104,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 87,145 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 368.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

