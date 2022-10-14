Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 302 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $282,309,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

