Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,299 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 50.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17.

