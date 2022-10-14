Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $61.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

