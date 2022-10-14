Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,452 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $133.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.17. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

