Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,622 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.06% of InMode worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 871.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

INMD stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INMD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

