Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,005 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,435 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,121.63.

NYSE SHEL opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

