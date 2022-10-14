Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,127 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,226 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 54,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.18 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.26.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

