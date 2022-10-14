Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,185 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

