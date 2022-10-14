Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,875 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

