Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,992 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 618.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04.

