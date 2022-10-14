Whittier Trust Co. Sells 458 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 777.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 186,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,861,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $144.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average is $163.25. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.93 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

