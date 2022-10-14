Whittier Trust Co. Sells 582 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,619,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,323,000 after purchasing an additional 557,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,705,000 after acquiring an additional 930,493 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,460,000 after acquiring an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,265,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,030,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $82.46.

