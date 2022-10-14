WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Cut to C$176.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$184.25.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Up 2.0 %

WSP Global stock opened at C$150.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$130.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$156.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$150.74. The firm has a market cap of C$18.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61.

About WSP Global

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 6.5900002 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.