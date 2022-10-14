Yotta Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:YOTAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 17th

Yotta Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 17th. Yotta Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Yotta Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YOTAU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Yotta Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $997,000.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

