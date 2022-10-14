Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 100.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 16.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.53% and a negative net margin of 290.14%. Research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

