Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.53.

Shares of ZBH opened at $109.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average is $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $151.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

