100,245 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 32.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

EQT Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.18. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

