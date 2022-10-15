117,138 Shares in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 117,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CVB Financial by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.
CVB Financial Stock Down 1.6 %
CVBF stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.14.
CVB Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
