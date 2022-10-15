15,900 Shares in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Andersons by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Andersons by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $130,293.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,258,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $130,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,258,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $330,159.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,893.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,911 shares of company stock worth $2,176,972 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andersons Trading Down 3.8 %

ANDE opened at $33.25 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

