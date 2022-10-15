196,581 Shares in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 196,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.55% of Premier Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Premier Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Premier Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Premier Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.

PFC opened at $27.46 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.97 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 32.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

