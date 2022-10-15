440 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 440 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 28.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 236.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 14.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 152,495 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perficient Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

PRFT opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.15.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

