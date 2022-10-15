4,754 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LOPE. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

