488 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $85.90.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $863,314. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.