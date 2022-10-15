488 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
Shares of LW stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $85.90.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $863,314. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
