6,889 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,889 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 60.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLCA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Stock Down 4.9 %

In related news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,371,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SLCA opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

