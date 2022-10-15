78,908 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ares Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,537,000 after buying an additional 430,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,642,000 after purchasing an additional 133,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,210,000 after purchasing an additional 846,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Ares Management Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 156.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $2,412,000 over the last three months. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

