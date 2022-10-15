ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Stock Down 2.4 %

ABB opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of ABB

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ABB by 913.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $22,145,000. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in ABB by 3,098.9% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 624,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in ABB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,624 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

