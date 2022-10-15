AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Increased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.88. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

