ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of ADTN opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $950.79 million, a PE ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.37. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $172.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 103,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

