Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 730,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 112,751 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $55,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.