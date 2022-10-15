Advocate Group LLC Invests $435,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 284,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 594,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

