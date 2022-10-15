AF Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. AbbVie makes up about 0.1% of AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.88. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.