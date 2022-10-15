Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.74 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

AMG stock opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average of $126.88. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $464,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

