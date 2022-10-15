Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €146.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

EPA AIR opened at €96.59 ($98.56) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($102.01). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €98.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €101.43.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

